Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Estranged Husband Ryan Says Fans Will See ‘What Really Happened’ On TV Amid Breakup!

The truth is coming — and it sounds like Ryan Scott Anderson can’t wait.

On Saturday, Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s estranged husband took to TikTok and Instagram to thank fans for their support amid his breakup from the 32-year-old. He shared:

“Hey everybody, I just want to say thank y’all for the support and the nice messages I have been getting from people.”

But that wasn’t all he had to say…

He teased that “what really happened” will be revealed when Gypsy’s upcoming Lifetime docuseries Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup airs this summer. He said:

“I’m just living my life, guys. Y’all will see what really happened on Lifetime. We were filming a lot, so stay tuned for that.”

Inneresting.

While he didn’t specify exactly what will be revealed, it probably wouldn’t be far off to guess he’s alluding to what went down between him and his estranged wife. See his full video (below):

As we’ve been following, Gypsy announced her and Ryan’s separation in a social media post last week. Since then, she’s been sparking romance rumors with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker — who totally made Ryan uncomfortable during his and Gypsy’s relationship because of her lingering feelings for him. On Friday, Ryan told DailyMail.com:

“I haven’t spoken to her, so I just don’t know what’s going on. I’m at a loss. I’m really not doing well at all.”

The same day, a friend of Gypsy’s alleged that the reality star hit the road from her marriage after a scary argument between the two.

Thoughts?? Sound OFF down in the comments.

[Images via Ryan Scott Anderson & Ken Urker/TikTok & ABC/YouTube]