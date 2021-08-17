Did Ireland Baldwin Get A Tattoo Of... Kendall Jenner?!

This is funny AF!

On Sunday, Ireland Baldwin happily debuted her latest tattoo of a dark-haired, naked pin-up girl (inset, above) — which had fans quick to think that the artsy illustration was actually of Kendall Jenner! Can’t you see the resemblance??

Unfortunately for believers, the 25-year-old model clarified she by no means inked a KUWTK alum on her right arm by taking to her Instagram Story on Monday, declaring:

“My tattoo isn’t Kendall Jenner. She’s beautiful tho so I’ll take it… But it’s actually an illustration that was done in the ‘60s.”

Her tattoo artist, Parker B., even uploaded a snapshot of the actual magazine artwork the design was based on, and while it may not be the 818 Tequila founder, it does look a lot like her!

See for yourself (below)!

Kinda uncanny, don’t ya think?!

The model also shut down a ton of backlash surrounding her body on the ‘gram, addressing followers who have been criticizing her new ink, arguing:

“Also, I love my tattoos and I’m going to keep getting them because it’s my body, life’s short, and it’s none of your business.”

Calling out the “Bilbo Baggins” in her comments, Alec Baldwin‘s oldest daughter finished:

“Also… you thought I was trying to look a certain way for YOU?”

Clearly, she doesn’t give a f**k what people think of her new ink! Just as long as you’re not thinking it looks anything like a KarJenner. LOLz! Loving the body positivity though! What do you think, Perezcious readers? Does the ink exactly like Kendall or not? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Ireland Baldwin/Instagram & Patricia Schlein/WENN]