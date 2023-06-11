Irina Shayk Rep Blasts ‘Totally Malicious’ Claim She ‘Threw Herself’ At Tom Brady During Wedding!

Irina Shayk isn’t here for the rumors!

In case you missed it, a report came out from Page Six last week that the 37-year-old model attended billionaire art heir Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick’s star-studded wedding in Costa Smeralda, Sardinia, earlier this month. Other guests included Leonardo DiCaprio, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, and Tom Brady. During the wedding weekend, she reportedly only had eyes for the 45-year-old former quarterback!

In fact, the outlet reported that she made “a beeline” for Tom the instant she saw him at the nuptials and would not leave him alone. A source revealed she “threw herself” at him during the festivities:

“She followed him around all weekend. She was throwing herself at him.”

Yikes. However, Irina’s pursuit of Tom reportedly wasn’t successful. Page Six claimed that the father of three “wasn’t interested” in starting anything with the Victoria’s Secret model! Ouch. That must have stung a little bit – if it were true! Following the report that Irina was getting friendly with Gisele Bündchen‘s ex-husband, a representative for her shut down the accusations! Vice President of The Society Management Cheri Bowen told Dailymail.com on Sunday:

“This story is completely false. It is a totally malicious and fictional account of the evening.”

Previously, a source close to the fashionista insisted nothing was going on between the pair. The insider told the outlet that she and Tom were just pals, saying:

“They’re just friends. They have a purely platonic relationship.”

Whelp, we guess her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Bradley Cooper is in luck – if he wanted to rekindle their romance again! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Irina Shayk/Instagram, Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube]