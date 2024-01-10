Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid Are ‘Continuing To Get Serious’ Amid ‘Amazing Chemistry’!

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are still going strong.

It sounds like the hot Hollywood couple’s relationship is continuing to heat up after months of dating. On Tuesday, an insider told Us Weekly that they’re “continuing to get serious” as their “chemistry” is just too good to not make time for one another:

“Despite their hectic schedules, they spend as much time together as possible. They have a lot in common and both have very funny personalities, so they have amazing chemistry.”

Cute!

Related: Travis Kelce Feeling ‘Pressure’ To Find Taylor Swift ‘Perfect’ Valentine’s Gift!

Most recently, the two were spotted together on a dinner date with the 49-year-old actor’s mom, Gloria Campano, after the Golden Globes on Sunday night. The insider dished:

“Bradley had a really nice time at the Globes, but he was also excited to spend some time with Gigi after and grab dinner with her and a few friends.”

Apparently, the 28-year-old model and Bradley’s momma had a “great” time together, with the source adding:

“His mom definitely approves of this relationship and thinks Gigi is just lovely.”

Mother knows best, right??

The lovebirds first made headlines after being spotted together in October. While there may be 20 years between them, the confidant added that they have “a lot in common” — including being “single parents to a young daughter.” Bradley shares Lea De Seine, 6, with ex Irina Shayk, while Gigi shares Khai, 3, with ex Zayn Malik.

Last we’d heard from these two was that they hadn’t defined their relationship status, but that they weren’t dating other people… And it sounds like they’re continuing to take things at their own pace! Good for them!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via NBC/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]