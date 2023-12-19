Tom Brady Shares Eyebrow-Raising Cryptic Post About A ‘Lying Cheating Heart’?! Hmmm...

Tom Brady is raising some eyebrows with his latest social media post.

The 46-year-old former football player took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday and shared a cryptic quote from Muhammad Ali — which noticeably touched on “cheating.” The post read:

“The personality of a person. The ways of a person. His thoughts. His deeds. his actions. Are all based around his heart. For what is a man? A man is his heart. A lying cheating heart means a lying cheating man. A loving merciful heart means a loving merciful man. A living heart means living man. A dead heart means a dead man. Regardless to a man’s title. Regardless to a man’s rank, wealth or position, if the heart is not great then he cannot be great. But if the heart is great that man remains great under all circumstances, rich or poor, large or small, for it is the heart that makes one large or small.”

Hmm. Tom did not offer any further explanation for the post — but he did add a caption urging his followers to “be proud of the Man in the Glass.” Check out the post (below):

It is unknown what the athlete was trying to tell fans with the post. Is he simply dropping an inspirational post about trying to be the best version of himself? Or is he sending a message to the public, possibly hinting some drama happened with one of the two ladies recently in his life: ex-wife Gisele Bündchen or her fellow supermodel Irina Shayk?

Tom and the 43-year-old model ended their marriage in October 2022. After closing that chapter in his life, he moved on with Irina. Things seemed to be going well between them, but reports came out in October of this year that their romance “fizzled out.” However, he was seen with the model again in Miami this month. A source insisted to Page Six Tom was still “dating around” — despite being spotted with Irina.

So perhaps there’s some drama going down with that situation. Is Irina unhappy about him seeing other people?? Or is he insinuating he did something during his marriage to Gisele?! Is this about something else entirely??? Who knows!!

Tom, fans are going to need you to explain that cryptic quote STAT! What are your thoughts about the post, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below!

[Image via Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube, MEGA/WENN]