Tom Brady & Irina Shayk See Each Other ‘Several Times A Week’ After Breakup & Make Up!

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk are TOTALLY still seeing each other on the low!

The former NFL star and the model are no strangers to breakups and make ups, but it sounds like for the first month of the new year, they’re ON!

On Thursday, an insider dished to Us Weekly that despite flying relatively under the radar, the two actually see each other “several times a week”! Apparently, Irina usually meets the 46-year-old at his place to maintain their low profile.

There’s something hawt about that… Sure, sneaking around, but also just staying in a love bubble, party of two!

A second source made it clear that the twosome “are into each other,” and that they always try to make time for one another when they’re in the same city — which based on the first source’s scoop, must be pretty often! The second insider added:

“Tom enjoys Irina’s company, but he’s still in a transitional period after his divorce and not looking to settle down [yet].”

Makes sense! That’s kind of been his M.O. throughout his time with the 38-year-old. The source added that his “kids and career come first.”

Tom shares 16-year-old son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan, as well as 14-year-old son Benjamin, and 11-year-old daughter Vivian with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, while Irina shares 6-year-old Lea De Seine with ex Bradley Cooper.

Last week, the lovebirds were spotted grabbing some dinner in NYC — but eyewitnesses told TMZ there were no displays of PDA.

