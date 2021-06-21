Listen To This: Daddy!

We spent most of yesterday playing this song on repeat!

Isabela Merced‘s Papi reminds us of fellow Perezcious fave Sofia Reyes.

This bilingual bop makes us so happy – even if it’s about a different kind of papi!

The Peruvian-American teen got her start on Nickelodeon and like Olivia Rodrigo is branching off to mainstream greatness!

Wishing her all the continued success!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Isabela Merced!