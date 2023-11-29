Taylor Swift Sends Late Fan's Mom A Heartfelt Signed Note After She Couldn't Attend Concert -- And It's In Portuguese, Too!

This is incredibly kind.

Taylor Swift has been doing everything she can to help ease some of the pain Ana Clara Benevides‘ family has been feeling since the 23-year-old died at the Eras Tour‘s first stop in Brazil. On Sunday, for example, she invited the late fan’s family to attend her final show in São Paulo, where they were given prime seating and a chance to meet the singer. Such a lovely invite — and the kind gestures didn’t stop there.

In a new interview with local outlet g1 out on Monday, Ana’s mother Adriana Benevides revealed the Grammy winner signed her a personal note. Adriana wasn’t able to attend the concert, but the 33-year-old made up for it by autographing a photo of Ana, writing in Portuguese:

“Eu te amo, Adriana”

That means, “I love you, Adriana.” So sweet!

Related: Umm, Is Taylor Cool With Travis Rocking A Stripper T-Shirt?!? LOOK!

While discussing the gift, the mother told the outlet (via translation):

“It hasn’t arrived in my hands yet, but I know she sent me a note. I will treasure it with great affection, it filled my heart with joy, knowing that my family was remembered.”

The simplest of gestures can go such a long way after a tragedy like this. You can see a look at the special signature (below):

#TaylorSwift manda recado para a mãe de fã que morreu em #show: 'Encheu meu coração de alegria, vou guardar com carinho' https://t.co/1kaWKJTIoR #g1 — g1 (@g1) November 27, 2023

Despite not being able to attend Sunday’s gathering, Adriana was grateful other members of her family and her daughter’s friend, Daniele Menin, who was with her when she got sick seemingly due the severe weather at the concert, were able to, noting:

“Taylor’s production team got in touch with the family and offered to take us to see the last show of the tour in Brazil. I was very happy that Dani could make her dream come true, she didn’t watch the show because of everything that happened and now she had all the support and also took a photo with Taylor.”

As for her absence, she candidly shared:

“I couldn’t afford to go, it’s still very difficult for me. I know that Ana would be very happy to see me in the show of her life, but I wasn’t in a position to make this dream come true for her. She always said I should take care of myself and be happy, but it’s very difficult without her.”

Aw. We can’t even being to imagine what she’s going through! (And just for the record, the “I couldn’t afford to go” comment is a translation from Google. It’s unclear if she truly meant she didn’t have the funds to attend or if a better translation would be more along the lines of her not feeling emotional up for the event.)

Regardless, it’s wonderful to see Taylor go out of her way to express her love and condolences to the family as they process this devastating loss. Thoughts? Let us know (below).

[Image via Ana Clara Benevides/Instagram & Adriana M. Barraza/WENN]