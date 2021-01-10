Ivanka Trump 'Surprised And Hurt' By Karlie Kloss' Social Media Comments About Her Politics!

Ivanka Trump isn’t taking too kindly to Karlie Kloss‘ comments about her and her husband, Jared Kushner, on social media the other day!

As you may recall, Kloss called out the rioters who laid siege to the US Capitol Building earlier this week after Ivanka posted — and then quickly deleted — a tweet in which she called them “American Patriots.” Then, Kloss mentioned Ivanka directly after a fan asked, with the model claiming she’s “tried” to get Donald Trump‘s daughter (and her sister-in-law) to accept the results of the election that saw Joe Biden win in November.

Now, though, Ivanka is trying to do damage control by claiming that Kloss has “never” approached her about politics. And a source is carrying serious water for both Ivanka and Jared in this whole situation!

For one, the insider — who spoke about it to Page Six — claims that the super model who is married to Jared’s brother has “never” approached Ivanka about any political issues. So the claim goes (below):

“The tweet was brought to Ivanka’s attention and she was mostly surprised because they’re so close and talk on a regular basis, but never really about politics. Karlie likes to position herself publicly as an activist, yet she’s never approached Ivanka on any of the issues [the model has] championed like paid maternal leave, women in STEM and criminal justice reform.”

And the source wasn’t done there, either!

Even though Karlie has been public with her politics for quite a while, the insider claims the super model hasn’t been nearly as vocal in Ivanka’s presence in private:

“Karlie is public with her politics, but privately shies away from discussing them. But they are very close and they really enjoy each other’s company, so Ivanka is hurt.”

Interesting, isn’t that?!

Of course, a separate source said pretty much the exact opposite in a previous comment to Page Six earlier this week, too, so it appears we have two opposing viewpoints here, to say the least. Recall at the time that a different insider spoke up in defense of Karlie, claiming (below):

“Ivanka understands Karlie’s views perfectly. They’ve had many political discussions contrary to what she and her team would have you believe. Karlie was proud to campaign for Hillary in 2016, Biden in 2020, and, in addition to supporting many key issues, has made the maximum financial contribution to Democratic campaigns across the country. She hasn’t had a close relationship with them [Jared and Ivanka] for quite some time due to the policies of the Trump administration. I think Karlie feels it’s pretty unfortunate that this is what Ivanka is choosing to spend her time on while our democracy is facing a crisis fueled by this administration.”

Well then!

What do U think about all this drama, Perezcious readers? Obviously, it’s getting us further away from the central issue — that Trump-loving rioters attempted an open coup on our government days ago — but hey, whatever, right?!

What a world we live in right now. It hasn’t even been two full weeks yet and 2021 can already f**k ALL the way off along with everything from 2020… Seriously! Enough already!

[Image via WENN/Instar/Avalon]