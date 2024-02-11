Jackson Mahomes DENIED Entry Into VIP Section Of Super Bowl Party In Las Vegas After Being Spotted With Travis Kelce’s Ex!

You snooze, you lose??

In footage that began circulating around the web on Saturday night, an awwwkwarddd exchange was captured between Patrick Mahomes’ little brother Jackson and a security guard — who seemingly denied the 23-year-old access into the VIP section of a Super Bowl party!

OMG!

According to Page Six, it happened at an event in Las Vegas where rapper Future was performing. And to make matters even MORE awkward, Pat’s wife Brittany was also there — notably IN the VIP section already — and didn’t seem to have a care in the world about her brother-in-law’s struggle! LOLz!

In the footage, you can see Jackson leaning in to tell the security guard something… Maybe that his big bro is the Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback?? Whatever he said looked like it didn’t work, because he still wasn’t let in. The camera then panned to Brittany, who was standing right on the other side of the security guard watching everything go down… But things didn’t seem to phase her as she just shrugged off the situation and resumed dancing! Watch (below):

OOF!

This comes just one day after Jackson was spotted in close quarters with Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole. According to TMZ, the two crossed paths at the Aria Resort & Casino at around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday night, but it’s not known if the meeting was planned or if they just bumped into one another.

What we do know is that in December, Jackson raised eyebrows after leaving a flirty comment on one of Kayla’s Instagram posts. Maybe Brittany just doesn’t approve now that she’s BFFs with Travis’s current GF Taylor Swift — and since Kayla unfollowed her, anyway?? And we all know Jackson is no stranger to stirring up controversy…

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments!

