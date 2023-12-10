Patrick Mahomes’ Brother Shooting His Shot With Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole?!

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole may not be on the best of terms, but Jackson Mahomes doesn’t seem to mind!

Prior to taking the world by storm with his record-breaking romance with Taylor Swift, Travis was in an on and off relationship with the sports journalist for FIVE years. Clearly, he’s put that behind him, but for Kayla, it sounds like it’s been a bit tougher. From getting therapy, to seemingly calling off her friendship with Brittany Mahomes — the wife of Travis’ football buddy and BFF Patrick Mahomes — it’s been tricky. But it sounds like not ALL the Mahomes got the memo…

On Friday, Kayla posted a carousel of sultry pics from a city stroll in light wash jeans, a stylish leather jacket, shades, and an LA Dodgers hat. See (below):

Stunning! But the real eye catcher came in the comments, where Patrick’s little bro Jackson clearly had no shame in his game while shooting his shot with Kayla! He commented:

“so pretty!”

OMG!

While Kayla may not be in tight with Brittany anymore, she certainly seemed to appreciate the comment from the 23-year-old, as she responded, “thanks Jack!” alongside a smiley face. See (below):

Oof… As Perezcious readers know, Jackson has stirred up quite the controversy for himself, and Swifties are pretty protective of Taylor because of it. But clearly, T-Swift fans and Kayla fans are at odds, so we wonder if this will rock the boat at all… Especially since Taylor and the Mahomes are pretty tight these days.

