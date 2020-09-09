Jacob Elordi Tells The Internet To ‘Try Kindness’ After Being Trolled About Kaia Gerber Dating Rumors

Jacob Elordi is asking for kindness after fans pointed out similarities between his past love interests — and absolutely roasted him with tweets and memes.

As we reported, the Aussie actor was recently spotted holding hands with Kaia Gerber, prompting online backlash over splitting from exes Joey King and Zendaya. Now, we’re hearing reaction to the public ousting straight from the source.

Related: Joey King Talks The Awkwardness Of Kissing Ex Jacob Elordi Onscreen

On Tuesday, The Kissing Booth star took to his Instagram Story to share a lengthy paragraph about paying it forward. Alongside a snap of himself wearing a mask next to one of his parents, he wrote:

“A picture of myself and my mother and father sharing a video call. We communicate like this because I’m really far from home and I don’t get to see them too often. They live in a constant space of anxiety when I am away from them, as do I in the reverse. This is a reminder I am a human being. If you find it difficult to make your way through the day, I get it, life is heavy. I implore you when you feel like this to try a little kindness, pay it forward, and I promise it will find it’s way back to you. I hope it helps you as I find it helps me. Always in love, J xx.”

But are we all just getting ahead of ourselves here? Maybe! One insider explained to E! News that the pair are “definitely interested in each other,” but they’re not labeling things just yet:

“Kaia is the one that doesn’t want to be in an exclusive relationship right now. She has a lot of projects on her plate and wants her freedom. She does love hanging out with Jacob and they are spending time in New York City for the week while she works.” They’ve each had their share of public relationships, so Elordi is totally on board with the model’s decision. For now, they’re enjoying “spending a lot of time together,” as they “love doing casual things like ordering their favorite food and relaxing at home.” The confidant added: “He is definitely interested in her and is happy to see where things go for now.” On Tuesday, the couple reportedly enjoyed a private workout session at Dog Pound in NYC, a source shared with ET, noting how “happy” they were together: “Things are really great between them. They’ve been spending a lot of time together and seem super happy.” What do U think of Kaia and Jacob together, y’all?! Let us know (below) in the comments.

[Image via Kaia Gerber/Instagram & FayesVision/WENN.]