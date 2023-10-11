Joe Jonas Shares Cryptic Post About ‘Doing The Right Thing’ Amid Sophie Turner Divorce

Was Joe Jonas having doubts amid his tumultuous divorce from Sophie Turner — enough to need some mirror reminders?

Amid the Jonas Brothers’ Five Albums One Night tour, the 34-year-old singer took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday to give fans a sneak peek of the backstage area at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. And one cryptic pic he posted has us raising our eyebrows!

In the snapshot, Joe could be seen first looking down before wistfully looking into a round mirror that had the sticker asking, “What do you want them to feel?” A message on the mirror, written in red lipstick, then read:

“I am at the right place at the right time. Doing the right thing.”

Hmm. Although the musician did not elaborate on the meaning of the message, we cannot help but think it could have something to do with his ongoing messy divorce from Sophie based on the timing.

This post noticeably came after the former couple were in the middle of a nasty custody battle after the Game of Thrones alum filed a lawsuit over Joe refusing to let their 3-year-old daughter Willa and 14-month-old daughter Delphine return to their “forever home” in England. After attending a four-day mediation, they reached an agreement earlier this week and settled on swapping custody until January 7, 2024.

So now we have to wonder — is he talking about “doing the right thing” by breaking up? Is it about “doing the right thing” when it comes to the kids? Or are we looking too much into this? Lolz! What do YOU think about his cryptic post, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

