Jada COMMENTED On Will Smith's First Instagram After Separation Reveal! Look!

Will Smith returned to Instagram on Sunday, for his first post since the big reveal.

As you probably heard by now, Jada Pinkett Smith dropped the bomb ahead of the release of her memoir that she and the Men In Black star have been separated for a shocking SEVEN YEARS!

After a couple days of interviews in which Jada tried to explain just, you know, what the actual eff, Will finally poked his head out from whatever hole he was hiding in — to post about hiding from the world! He wrote about closing himself off from the world and sleeping, writing:

“Notifications off :)”

Well, guess who was paying attention? His estranged (??) wife!

Jada actually commented on the post, throwing up a couple laughing emojis:

Innerestingly it wasn’t just notifications Will turned off. After Jada’s laughs, the Hitch star turned off the comments! We guess Will didn’t want to hear from her OR anyone else! Thankfully a few outlets managed to get that grab beforehand!

We guess laughing together is a good sign, considering Jada says she and Will are trying to work things out… right?

[Image via MEGA/Nicky Nelson/WENN.]