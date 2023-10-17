Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals Heartbreaking Details Of Friendship With 'Soulmate' Tupac Shakur

Jada Pinkett Smith is opening up about her friendship with “soulmate” Tupac Shakur.

On Wednesday’s upcoming episode of Let’s Talk Off Camera, the 52-year-old looked back at her life with the late rapper, and the details she recalls are heartbreaking. While speaking to Kelly Ripa, the Red Table Talk host talked about the first time she met Pac:

“When we first met, he owned two pairs of pants and a sweater, you know. And I went to Pac’s home for the first time. I mean, I was always in the projects, and his home made the projects look like the Four Seasons, you know?”

Only one sweater?! But despite his poor life, the All Eyez On Me rapper was there for her when she needed him most — and she returned the favor:

“I didn’t have a father, so he was always had a very protective energy, like, I’m here for you. I’m gonna make sure you good. And I’m like, I’m gonna make sure you eat. I’m gonna make sure you got clothes on your back.”

Thinking back, Girls Trip actress said she’d always help the musician, but she went about it in a way whereas to not hurt his “prideful” nature:

“He was very prideful. So I had to, you know, I would do it in ways of like, I was just thinking about you. I was down at The Gap, you know, when I had my job at The Gap, and I would get discounts, you know what I’m saying? I was like, yo, I saw this khaki jacket. I thought it’d be dope on you. He would respond to that, but it could never be charity.”

They were so important to one another, no wonder Jada describes Tupac as her “soulmate”. Connections like that are once in a lifetime. Of course, we know this might be hard to hear if you’re Will Smith. Even now knowing the husband and wife have secretly been separated for years, it’s still gotta sting every time this comes up, right? Last we heard, they’re apparently trying to work things out, but we’ll see!

You can listen to the whole podcast when it premieres on Wednesday (below):

