Wait, What?! Jada & Will Smith Now Working To Reconcile -- And Living Together Again??

These two are gonna give us whiplash!

Jada Pinkett Smith JUST revealed she and her husband Will Smith have been secretly separated for seven years and living completely different lives… but now she’s insisting they’re actively trying to get back together! Huh?!

On Monday morning, the actress sat down with Hoda Kotb on Today to clear up some things about their NBC tell-all last week, in which the Girls Trip star revealed she and the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum have been living separate lives since 2016. When Hoda wondered what would happen if either of them found “another great love,” Jada clapped back:

“There’s no finding another great love, and I think that’s the point. It’s like we are in a place now that we are in a deep, healing space. And we are really concentrating on healing the relationship between us. There’s no divorce on paper! […] We really have been working hard. […] That’s the whole thing. We are working very hard at bringing our relationship back together. Back to a life partnership.”

But get this: this isn’t some wishy-washy goal of the estranged couple. They’re already doing it! In a less coy interview with TooFab out on Monday, the actress announced she and Will are living together again!

While discussing her book Worthy, out on Tuesday, she recalled how the couple reached a point of “irreconcilable differences” in their marriage, causing them to break up. She went to live with her mom for about a year before buying herself a home for her 50th birthday. But this abode isn’t going to be her primary residence forever, she dished:

“We still share a family home. But I still have my little house where I have me time. I don’t know how long that is going to last, to be honest with you. I think that time is kind of dwindling. To be honest with you, so I’m just enjoying the moments that I have left within my little sanctuary, but I do think that will be coming to an end.”

WHOA!

Apparently, the duo was brought under the same roof again during COVID, and it sure sounds like they may make this living arrangement official soon. OMG! Will (and the rest of her family) was also incredibly helpful and supportive as she wrote her memoir:

“Everybody is really, really proud of me and so happy that I did it. And I have to be honest, Will has been a huge champion throughout this whole process. Just helping me understand what the process is and just really, really being deeply supportive and I am very grateful for that. […] You don’t do this alone. This kind of work you can’t do it by yourself; you really need a lot of support. You need people checking in, you need hugs, you need shoulders to cry on, you need people to talk to when you’re in doubt. And I’m so glad I’ve had that with my family and with friends.”

Thanks to all the work she’s been doing on herself, she was able to start having constructive conversations with Will about their relationship again, too:

“I think with everything that has happened in the last couple of years, we have been in such deep, beautiful, deep healing. Together and individually. Because your trauma will hide in these pockets of you thinking you’re doing one thing, but you’re actually doing something else. You think you’re helping something, but you’re actually deteriorating something. […] And so, really walking together through some of these really tough moments that have happened, publicly and not publicly and getting a deeper understanding. It has just been really really beautifully amazing.”

In the book, per the outlet, she credits an experience doing the drug ayahuasca with her family after Will’s Oscars catastrophe last year for helping pull them together, she reflected:

“I looked over at Will and felt … differently … I could no longer deny our spiritual bond.”

She told him, “You are the king of my heart,” and he said she was the queen of his. Awww! She concluded:

“This was not a fairy-tale ending but a fierce acknowledgment of a connection that had been forged in some extreme fire.”

On why she decided to end the book here, she told TooFab:

“That’s where I wanted it to end, not like, ‘Oh, I got the perfect marriage,’ or like having the perfect ribbon around external circumstances. Like, no. Life is forever in flux. For me, how I feel about myself — no matter what is happening in the world, no matter what’s going on — my interior landscape is beautiful.”

But it is kind of a happy ending for the romance! We really went from them lovingly married, to broken up, to getting back together in the blink of an eye! Phew! Hear her open up about her relationship status more (below)!

Thoughts?! Sound OFF (below)!

