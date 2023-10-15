Will Smith FINALLY Breaks Silence After Jada’s Bombshell Revelations!

If you’ve been wondering how Will Smith is handling all of Jada Pinkett Smith’s revelations about their marriage, well, he’s ready to tell you himself.

As pretty much the whole world knows by now, the Red Table Talk host has been spilling some piping hot tea about her relationship with the I Am Legend star… or should we say lack thereof? Ahead of her new memoir, Worthy, which hits bookshelves on Tuesday, the 52-year-old revealed that she and Will have been living separate lives since 2016 — BEFORE her much talked about “entanglement” with August Alsina and that Oscars slap.

Now, the two haven’t divorced, as Jada told Parade last week that when they got married in 1997, they passed on a prenup, instead making a “promise” to one another to figure out any sort of marital issues that would come their way. Oof.

She also recently revealed that the late Tupac Shakur was her true “soulmate,” and while she may have meant it in a friendly way, that’s not really what anyone would want to hear their legal spouse talking about — no matter what their relationship status really is. So that brings us to the main point: how DOES Will feel about everything?

In a Saturday interview with the New York Times — the same one in which Jada talked about being “hurt” by Chris Rock’s jokes — the Seven Pounds actor cryptically revealed his current state of mind. He shared in an email with the outlet:

“When you’ve been with someone for more than half of your life a sort of emotional blindness sets in.”

Whoa! is this him admitting that he’s been a little… aloof to Jada’s emotional needs?? He added:

“You can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties.”

Damn. It definitely sounds like this has all been a bit of a wake-up call for the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum… The question is, where will they go from here??

