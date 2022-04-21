Jada Pinkett Smith Teases Emotional Red Table Talk Episode Discussing Will Smith Oscars Slap!

Jada Pinkett Smith will be bringing The Slap to the Red Table… eventually!

The Girls Trip star confirmed that a discussion about her husband Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars will, in fact, go down during a future episode of her Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk.

A statement from the 50-year-old actress ahead of the season 5 premiere of RTT on Wednesday read:

“Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focusing on deep healing. Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls.”

In other words… stay tuned!

The statement continued:

“Until then… the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guest. Thanks for joining us, Jada.”

We’re not at all surprised to hear this. The Smith family is likely still processing The Slap themselves, so it will be a while before Jada and crew figure out what they want to say to the world about it.

The first guest of the season was actress and singer Janelle Monáe, who talked about her new book The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories of Dirty Computer, her musical inspirations, and her father’s addiction battle. The trailer for the show’s fifth season teased appearances from Kim Basinger, Ireland Baldwin, and Shark Tank‘s Barbara Corcoran, along with a conversation with Smith sons Jaden and Trey.

It remains to be seen whether Will himself will appear on the show, but it wouldn’t be the Oscar winner’s first time at the Red Table. In 2020, the actor appeared on the show with Jada to address her alleged relationship with singer August Alsina in 2015.

Jada confessed to the “entanglement” but said it happened while she and her hubby were separated. Will, meanwhile, grew emotional throughout the episode and said he thought their marriage was over, admitting:

“I was done with your ass. I was done with you. Marriages have that, though. We decided that we were going to separate for a period of time, and you go figure out how to make yourself happy and I’ll try to figure out how to make myself happy. I really felt like we could be over.”

New episodes of the show stream Wednesdays on Facebook Watch. Who do U think will come to the Red Table for The Slap episode?

[Image via ABC/Facebook Watch]