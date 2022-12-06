Jake Flint’s Widow Shares Heart-Wrenching Tribute To The Late Country Star On Day Of His Funeral

Two weeks after Jake Flint unexpectedly passed away, his wife is remembering him painfully.

The country singer, who suddenly passed away in his sleep just hours after marrying the love of his life, has left behind a major hole in the hearts of many — namely his bride, Brenda Flint. The widow took to Facebook Monday to commemorate her late spouse on the morning of his funeral, uploading a picture of the two of them smiling, with Jake’s head adoringly resting on Brenda’s shoulder. You can really see the happiness they brought one another just from the look in their eyes. So, so sad.

She captioned the post:

“I love you this morning Ole Jacob Flint.”

See (below):

Friends, family, and fans rushed to the comments to offer their support, writing things like:

“Holy beautiful lovers! I’ve always felt the genuine love and admiration you’ve had for one another through your images and posts. It all transports energy and will also never leave you. keeping you dear in my heart and thoughts and loving you every day.” “Continuing to lift you in prayer. I wish we could take your pain away. Hugs to you. ” “I wish I had the words to say, the things to do to take even a small glimmer of your pain away! You have our love and our support always! Love both your sweet faces!”

Brenda previously opened up on the social media app last Tuesday, two days after the 37-year-old’s tragic death, writing at the time:

“We should be going through wedding photos but instead I have to pick out clothes to bury my husband in. People aren’t meant to feel this much pain. My heart is gone and I just really need him to come back. I can’t take much more. I need him here.”

As of now, the Long Road Back Home singer’s death has not officially been determined. His publicist, Clif Doyle, gave a statement to E! News last Thursday, shutting down dangerous rumors the COVID-19 vaccine had something to do with his death:

“I am the official publicist for Jake Flint and his family. I can verify from them, and from my own personal knowledge, that Jake Flint’s sudden and tragic death was not related in any way to the COVID-19 vaccine. Pending an official autopsy report there will be no further comment.”

According to the Poynter Institute’s fact-checking website Politifact, the outrageous rumor originated from an earlier Instagram post suggesting the link. However, Meta has since flagged the post for spreading false information.

We’re keeping Brenda and the Flint family in our hearts as they continue to navigate this difficult time. Rest in peace.

