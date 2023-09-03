Jake Gyllenhaal Makes Rare Comment About 'Wonderful Relationship' With GF Jeanne Cadieu!

Things seem to be still going strong between Jake Gyllenhaal and his girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu!

During an interview with People published on Saturday, the 42-year-old actor made a rare comment about his “wonderful” relationship with the 27-year-old model. And it sounds like he could be ready to take the next step with Jeanne based on what he had to say! While promoting his new children’s book The Secret Society of Aunts and Uncles, Jake told the outlet he would be “proud” to have a family like his sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal:

“I would love to have a family, and if it’s anything like the family that my sister’s raised and has cultivated, I would be proud.”

Could we be seeing the Oscar winner settling down, possibly with Jeanne?! As you may know, Jake has been romantically linked to her since 2018. They’ve been incredibly private about their relationship since the beginning, to the point where they’ve only made a few public appearances over the past five years.

So why have they been keeping their romance on the down low all these years? Well, he explained to the outlet that their focus has been on “growing together and listening and being open” in the relationship. Jake then went on to acknowledge that “it’s no secret that” he is in a relationship anyway, adding:

“It’s a wonderful relationship. We are private, but I guess we are who we are. We’re just living our lives. We always have. And I love that people are interested, but at the same time, it’s like what’s ours is ours.”



