Fans React After Jake Gyllenhaal Wears Heart Sunglasses Just Like Taylor Swift’s 22 Video For Red-Themed Shoot!

Wait a minute! Did Jake Gyllenhaal just respond to the Taylor Swift drama through a new photo shoot?!

The 41-year-old actor sent everyone into a tizzy when W Magazine released pictures from its 2022 Best Performances Portfolio, which featured him potentially making some references to her popular album Red. As you most likely know, Swift reignited the breakup drama with Gyllenhaal when she released the re-recording of the album in November that included the 10-minute version of All Too Well. Fans have long been convinced that he is the subject of her beloved breakup anthem, even though the singer has never publicly confirmed it. But the lyrics are very telling!

When Gyllenhaal started receiving tons of backlash following the song’s release, he had not responded — but it seems like he’s ready to make a bold statement now! However, he’s doing it through art instead of speaking on the matter.

In the new spread shot by Tim Walker, the Brokeback Mountain star is decked out in a red button-down while sporting matching heart-shaped sunglasses on top of his head. Now, where have we seen those red sunnies before? Well, they are practically identical to the pair that Swift wore in the music video for 22! You can ch-ch-check out the vid in case you need a refresher (below):

Wow!!!

But that is not the only time he seemingly hinted at T-Swift! He also rocked an all-white suit with a red shirt as he vacuumed a long carpet in a shade of, as you can guess, in red. Jake then wore the same outfit while posing inside a massive letter. Of course, fans went wild for these not-so-subtle references to his ex:

What a clap back if this was Jake’s response to the drama!

And while he never mentioned Swift in the accompanying interview, he did open up about something that happened in the past. Gyllenhaal recalled first meeting Brad Pitt on the set of The Good Girl, which he starred alongside the Fight Club star’s then-wife Jennifer Aniston at the time. And let’s just say it didn’t go over as smoothly as he may have hoped:

“I was definitely starstruck when I first met Brad Pitt, on the set of The Good Girl. I was working with Jennifer Aniston, who was his wife at the time, and there were a lot of racy scenes. I remember putting my hand out to shake his, and accidentally hitting the door. He said, so confidently and kindly, ‘Well, you have another one. It’s all right.’ It was a really lovely exchange, but I was definitely starstruck.”

Stars, they’re just like us sometimes! LOLz!

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do you believe this was Jake’s response to Taylor? Sound OFF with your reactions in the comments (below)!

