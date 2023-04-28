James Corden Bids Farewell To The Late Late Show With Emotional Finale Featuring Harry Styles, Tom Cruise, & MORE Surprise Guests!

It’s official. The Late Late Show has come to an end!

After eight years at the helm, James Corden bid farewell to his fans on Thursday night’s emotional AF finale, featuring Harry Styles, Will Ferrell, and many other surprise guests!

The fun began during a primetime special which included a big opening musical number, the final Carpool Karaoke with Adele, and a segment in which James and Tom Cruise performed in The Lion King in Hollywood! From death-defying tricks with the Top Gun star to the Off-Broadway stage, you never know what to expect from those two!

Take a look!

The official finale then kicked off with James getting locked in a stairwell, which, as the One Direction alum pointed out, was terrible timing considering it was the last show ever! After eventually making it to the stage, the comedian got emotional as he spoke with his mom and dad in the audience and received a message from President Joe Biden!

When it was time for Harry and Will to arrive, the Elf star came in swinging — literally! He used a huge mallet to destroy Corden’s desk! The threesome then played one final round of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts,” which included the As It Was singer discussing the possibility of a 1D reunion. He dished:

“I fear it’s not a yes or no question. I would never say never to that. I think that if there was a time where that was something we all wanted to do, I don’t see why we wouldn’t.”

Things then got very emotional as the Grammy winner expressed:

“Can I just say that as a friend, I’m so incredibly proud of you for everything you’ve done. I remember when you decided to take on doing the show and watching you do it has been incredibly inspiring to me. On a personal note, you’ve been a safe space for me always, as a friend. I am selfishly very excited that you’re coming home. But I’m so happy for you. And I’m really, really proud of you and I love you.”

Aw!!

As another laugh-out-loud funny surprise, there was also a bit featuring Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, and David Letterman as they warned James not to release any of their late-night TV secrets. See (below):

Incredible! What an amazing turnout for the last ep! You can watch the full thing here:

Whoa. Such a heartfelt goodbye…

The Peter Rabbit voice actor has been open about needing to step away from the show in order to move his family, including three young kids, back to London to be closer to his loved ones. It also comes amid a ton of controversy following allegations of his rude behavior at a New York City restaurant and beyond. No matter the backlash, James left a huge impression on the comedy scene, and he sure went out with a bang! Reactions? Let us know (below)!

