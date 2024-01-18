Did James Kennedy Just Call Tom Sandoval's 7-Month Affair 'A Silly Mistake'?!

James Kennedy said WHAT NOW?!

The Vanderpump Rules star was once up in arms about Tom Sandoval‘s affair with Rachel Leviss, but now? He thinks it was just a “silly mistake,” apparently!

The reality star was with the rest of his cast mates at Wednesday night’s season 11 premiere when he stopped to chat with People about how he’s currently “working” on repairing his friendship with Sandoval and Tom Schwartz. It’s no secret the Bravo friend group blew up after the affair was revealed — planting the boys on opposite sides of the battle lines. Rightfully so, James (and most others) sided with Ariana Madix, who didn’t want to be pals with anyone who stayed close to her cheating ex.

James, who was once engaged to the Rachel Goes Rogue podcaster, was quick to show his support for Ari, and during the reunion, got into a near-physical altercation with Tom after calling him a “loser” and an “opportunist.” It was intense! But now he’s ready to put it ALL in the past! ‘Cause apparently it was no big deal?!?!

The 31-year-old DJ seems open to letting the bar owner off the hook — despite everything! Playing down the drama, he told the outlet:

“It would suck to, like, I don’t know, throw it all the way over a silly mistake.”

Um, did he imply Scandoval was nothing more than a “mistake”?!? A mistake is *maybe* Tom and Rachel kissing after a drunken late-night party, for example. Not engaging in a months-long secret affair. Just saying!!

James tried not to make it sound like he was completely walking back his former stance against the Toms, though, adding that their future friendship will depend on “how they act” moving forward:

“It’s definitely a work in progress. It always is. I mean, one minute we’re up, like the next minute we’ll be down, we’ll see how this season pans out.”

Whoa. Shocking to see him so chill after everything we witnessed last season — especially in the fiery reunion!

Do U believe James thinks this affair was just a “mistake”? SOUND OFF (below)!

