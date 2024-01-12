Ariana Madix Drags 'Completely Useless' Tom Schwartz!

Ariana Madix has no kind things to say about ex-friend Tom Schwartz!

While sitting down to take part in Cosmopolitan‘s video series “Cheap Shots” on Thursday, the Vanderpump Rules star played a game in which she answered heated questions — or took shots of alcohol when she couldn’t! And it proved the perfect opportunity for her to throw some actual shots at her co-star!

At one point, the upcoming Chicago lead was asked to rank a series of her Bravo co-stars with whom she’d “most to least” like to be stuck on a deserted island — and she knew who 100% wasn’t going to make the cut! And, no, it’s not who you might think!

Taking a dig not at her ex Tom Sandoval but at his bestie, she said:

“I mean, there’s one I don’t want to be stuck with — at all. […] Tom Schwartz, I don’t want there at all. Completely useless. No, thanks.”

Harsh!!

That said, it’s not too surprising considering she made it very clear she has no intentions of being pals with anyone who stayed close to her ex post-Scandoval, but Schwartz hasn’t given up hopes of mending their friendship. The bar owner told People last month that he has a “5-year plan” to fix their issues. Doesn’t seem to be working so far, though!

As for who she’d rough it with? She had high praise for her first pick, dishing:

“OK, I think number one would be Kristen [Doute] because I feel like we would both be so set on making a plan and figuring things out. So I feel like she would be a good person to have first.”

She continued:

“And then second, I would say Scheana [Shay] because I feel as though she would be trying to look on the bright side. And I feel like that would be a really nice thing as well to have when we’re probably gonna die, right?”

Hah! The Something About Her co-founder also had some kind things to say about Lala Kent, who came in third on the list, teasing:

“And then Lala, first of all, if she could just walk around naked, that would be great.”

LMFAO!

Ch-ch-check out the full interview (below)!

Reactions? Do you think Ariana and Tom will ever make up? Share your predictions (below)!

[Image via Bravo/Cosmopolitan/YouTube]