What Remorse?! Tom Sandoval Parties At VPR Season 11 Premiere -- In A Lighting Bolt Necklace Again!!

Tom Sandoval is back to his old partying ways! But what is he trying to say here??

This week marked a momentous occasion for the Vanderpump Rules crew as they got to celebrate the upcoming premiere of their new season — which is bound to be crazy after everything that went down last season with Scandoval! And y’all, this may have just been one big party, but Tom wasn’t going to let it go by without the chance to be a little messy!

Things kicked off at the Hollywood Palladium as everyone posed for pics on the red carpet looking hawt AF! For the occasion, the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman wore a white blazer with a black undershirt. But shockingly, he confidently styled it all with a lightning bolt necklace!! Yes, really!

Inside, it looked like everyone had a great time, including Scheana Shay who was seen dancing to her song Good as Gold. They then watched the first episode, which won’t air for fans until January 30. But we got some inside dirt! Apparently, the breakup drama is still very much a key topic — but innerestingly, Tom doesn’t show up until the very end of the ep! Hmm. Take a look at the premiere (below):

Things really got going at the after-party held at Schwartz & Sandy’s. In a video obtained by TMZ on Thursday, Ariana Madix’s ex could be seen behind the bar slinging drinks and chatting up fans alongside his bestie Tom Schwartz.

And yeah, everyone noticed his necklace right away — which wasn’t the exact one he’d worn during Scandoval, per the outlet, but similar enough! As Perezcious readers know, the symbol became a huge part of the affair controversy when eagle-eyed fans noticed the 40-year-old’s mistress, Rachel Leviss, started wearing a matching piece after they secretly hooked up. Per witnesses, when asked about the fact he was wearing a lightning bolt again, he simply said, “Yup!” Wow!

He sure seems happy and confident — a far cry from how he acted when Season 10 wrapped up! It’s also hard to miss the bling! He’s clearly not remorseful for what he did, otherwise, why would he wear the symbol of his affair on the premiere night?!? He knew all eyes were gonna be on him!

Last we heard, the reality star had ditched the noteworthy jewelry after the Scandoval chaos broke out, revealing in a chat with E! News at BravoCon that the original “necklace is gone” because “Ariana ripped it off my neck.” But he wasted no time getting a replacement — and he’s not shy about wearing it either! Is he just trying to be dramatic or sending one of his exes a message? What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)!

