Jamie Foxx Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Woman in 2015 At NYC Rooftop Bar In New Lawsuit

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Jamie Foxx is being sued over allegations of sexual assault.

According to a lawsuit obtained by TMZ on Wednesday, a woman – who is referred to as Jane Doe in the court documents – claimed the 55-year-old actor assaulted her at a rooftop lounge and bar in New York City eight years ago. Recalling the horrific incident in the docs, she claimed she arrived at Catch NYC & Roof around 11:00 p.m. in August 2015. After being seated in the rooftop lounge and bar, the plaintiff soon noticed Jamie was sitting one table away from her.

A few hours later, at around 1:00 a.m., a friend at her table asked the singer if he would take a picture with her and the victim. Jamie immediately agreed, it’s claimed, with Jane Doe remembering that he seemed intoxicated and allegedly said at the time:

“Sure, baby anything for you.”

As Jamie continued to take more photos with the two of them, the woman alleged he made several comments such as “Wow, you have that supermodel body” and “You smell so good.” She said he even told her she looked like Gabrielle Union at one point. But according to her claims, things went far beyond a few compliments, and the situation quickly became a nightmare for the woman.

Jane Doe alleges Jamie pulled her by the arm and led her to the back area of the rooftop. He then allegedly put both of his hands on her waist, moved them up under her shirt, and began groping her breasts. She said she tried to get away from him but wasn’t able to do so.

The suit states the victim saw a security guard and several others witness what allegedly happened. But, she says, instead of helping her after seeing her trying to get away from the Soul star, they chose to walk away from the situation.

Apparently, it got worse from there. In the court documents, she alleged Jamie stuck his hands down her pants and put his fingers on and inside her vagina and anus. It wasn’t until her friend came over and saw what was allegedly going on that Jamie stopped.

Jane Doe stated in the suit that the incident left her injured, and she required medical treatment at the time. And as a result of the “sexual assault, abuse, assault and battery,” she went on to claim she suffered pain and emotional distress. The plaintiff is suing Jamie, Catch, and its employees for compensatory and punitive damages.

Jamie has not responded to the allegations made by Jane Doe yet. Reactions to the lawsuit? Let us know in the comments.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]