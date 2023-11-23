Celeb Chef Michael Chiarello's Shocking Death Explained

We’re finally getting more information on celebrity chef Michael Chiarello‘s shocking death.

In case you didn’t hear the sad news, on October 7 the Chopped star sadly passed away after an allergic reaction. At the time, Variety reported suffered an acute allergic reaction that led to anaphylactic shock. The Food Network star won a Daytime Emmy for his show Easy Entertaining with Michael Chiarello, and also notably worked on shows like The Next Iron Chef, Restaurant: Impossible, and The Best Thing I Ever Ate.

Almost two months down the line from his death, TMZ obtained info from a Napa County coroner explaining more in depth what actually went wrong. In the reports made on Wednesday, the coroner said the allergic reaction that lead to anaphylactic shock eventually caused the legendary chef to have a heart attack.

The severe allergic reaction sent Michael to the ER, where he had already died and was brought back to life. Sadly, he wouldn’t stay with us and eventually succumb to something called hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy, which in case you don’t know, is brain dysfunction caused by lack of blood flow and oxygen. So, so sad.

Another “significant condition” that played in the 61-year-old’s untimely death, according to the coroner, was cocaine use. They reported finding cocaine in Michael’s system at the time of his passing — but they made it clear his death was not due to a drug overdose.

Ugh. Such an incredibly distressing way to die. May he rest in peace.

