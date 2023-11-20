Kesha DROPS Infamous Diddy Lyric From Song Tik Tok Amid Abuse Allegations!

Kesha‘s taking a stand against Diddy!

On Saturday night, the artist was in Los Angeles performing when fans noticed she ditched an iconic line in one of her biggest hits — seemingly as a reaction to Cassie Ventura‘s lawsuit against Sean Combs.

In a video of the night obtained by TMZ, the artist can be seen singing Tik Tok at the Hollywood Palladium, only she switched up the opening line which usually goes like, “wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy.” Instead, she belted:

“Wake up in the morning feelin’ just like me.”

Oh!

Related: Kanye & Bianca ‘On A Break’ As Relationship Is Taking A ‘Toll’ On Her!

Hear the change (below):

Interestingly, she did the same thing in Oakland on Friday night, one day after the shocking abuse claims were made. And it does seem like the lyric change was 100% a direct result of the suit since days before Cassie came forward, Kesha sang the OG words in Denver. Whoa!

TBH, it’s not surprising to see the 36-year-old side with the alleged sexual assault survivor since she previously accused Dr. Luke of alleged abuse as well, though he denied and sued her for defamation. They ultimately settled — just like Diddy was quick to do with his ex-girlfriend, though his lawyer insisted that wasn’t an admission of guilt. Regardless, it’s great to see Cassie getting more support from her peers!

This also seems to be a good indicator that Diddy’s reputation is going to face some blows after the disturbing claims made against him, even though he tried to avoid that by settling just 24 hours after the filing. No wonder he looks so down in the dumps in the first photos of him snapped over the weekend! Reactions?? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via WENN/MEGA]