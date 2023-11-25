Jamie Foxx Breaks Silence On Sexual Assault Lawsuit, Says ‘Alleged Incident Never Happened’

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Jamie Foxx is denying the accusations against him.

As we previously reported, a woman identified as Jane Doe filed a lawsuit against the 55-year-old actor on Wednesday. She claimed he sexually assaulted her at the restaurant Catch NYC & Roof in August 2015, putting his fingers on and in her vagina and anus without her consent. So, so awful. And now, Jamie finally broke his silence about the lawsuit.

A spokesperson for the Blame It singer denied the allegations in a statement to Deadline on Thursday, noting that a similar suit was filed by the same woman and then dismissed three years ago:

“In 2020, this individual filed a nearly identical lawsuit in Brooklyn. That case was dismissed shortly thereafter. The claims are no more viable today than they were then. We are confident they will be dismissed again. And once they are, Mr. Foxx intends to pursue a claim for malicious prosecution against this person and her attorneys for re-filing this frivolous action.”

Hmm. However, Michael S. Lamonsoff — who is representing the plaintiff — has since fired back at the accusations from Jamie. On Saturday, he claimed to Deadline the accusations that a lawsuit was filed against him and dismissed “are baseless and untrue,” stating:

“Our client and our firm will not be intimidated by Jamie Foxx’s age-old tactic of lies and threats against survivors of sexual assault. Foxx’s allegations that a ‘frivolous’ lawsuit was filed against him and dismissed in 2020 are baseless and untrue. Although our client sought justice by coming to our firm, unfortunately, the Adult Survivor’s Act (ASA) had not passed yet as deliberations were ongoing in the State legislature. Thankfully, the ASA was passed, allowing our client to demand accountability for the abuse and mental anguish she had endured since the time of this heinous assault.”

He continued:

“The ASA was passed to breathe new life into cases that had reached the statute of limitations. It has become a key tool for sexual abuse survivors to seek justice through the legal system, regardless of when the alleged abuse occurred. During the past 12 months, thousands of sexual abuse survivors have bravely come forward to hold their perpetrators accountable. This one-year claim window for survivors is insufficient. The scars from sexual abuse have no time limits. The time for change is now. There should be no statute of limitations for any form of sexual assault or abuse. Those responsible must face consequences, especially those using their celebrity status to victimize others.”

We’ll have to see what happens next in this legal battle. But what are your thoughts on the statement from Jamie, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

