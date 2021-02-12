Jamie Lynn Spears Reveals The BIG Reason She Didn't Try To Be A Pop Star Like Britney!

Ever wonder why Jamie Lynn Spears didn’t try harder to be Britney Spears 2.0?

After all, her big sis was the most iconic teen pop star of her generation, it’s good work if you can get it. But Jamie contented herself with just a couple country songs instead — while other kid sisters were going wild at the time!

Related: Justin Timberlake Apologizes To Britney!

That was the gist of a viral tweet by podcast host Ashley Ray on Thursday, noticing that Haylie Duff followed Hilary, and Ashlee Simpson tried to take the baton from Jessica. She wrote:

“I think it’s nice that in the early 2000s if your sister was a pop singer, you got to try it out too.”

Well, when Jamie Lynn saw that sentiment reposted on NYLON‘s Instagram page, she had a very revealing comment about why she didn’t make a run at pop music:

“Never tried it. There was no competing with the GOAT.”

Ha! Gurl has a point. But some commenters were confused, thinking her song Follow Me counted as her attempt. She clarified:

“That’s a theme song…to the show that I’m an actress on.”

Yep, we guess with Zoey 101 and now Sweet Magnolias, she’s made it clear she’s definitely forged her own path — after all, that whole acting thing never worked out for Brit, did it?

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN.]