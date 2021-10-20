Jamie Lynn Spears 'Blindsided' By Charity Rejecting Her Donation: 'Has Suffered Abuses In Her Life As Well'

Jamie Lynn Spears must confess: she’s completely caught off guard by mental health charity This Is My Brave’s decision to reject her donation from book sales!

As we reported, the non-profit announced it would turn down any donations given to them by the Zoey 101 alum, who previously revealed that a portion of proceeds from her upcoming memoir, Things I Should Have Said, would go to the charity. The org’s about-face was in response to a public outcry from Britney Spears fans who have been criticizing Jamie Lynn amid the Toxic singer’s ongoing conservatorship battle.

Related: Britney DRAGS Jamie Lynn & The Rest Of Her Family In Post About Being Rescued!

Unsurprisingly, JLS wasn’t thrilled to hear the news. An insider told People that the 30-year-old was “totally blindsided” by This Is My Brave’s decision, sharing:

“Jamie Lynn was totally blindsided by them publicly walking away. The organization was recommended and vetted and knew we were donating, but they’ve been overwhelmed. Unfortunately with them backing out, they are essentially saying that one person’s mental health struggles are more valid and important than another. They took a clear stand on whose story they thought had more value to them. Seems their actions don’t align with their mission of supporting all voices.”

The insider went on to say that the ordeal has been “very upsetting” for the actress, who has been living in Britney’s shadow her entire life. They noted:

“Jamie Lynn has suffered abuses in her life as well and that’s what people aren’t understanding — she has her own things she’s gone through. She can’t help that she’s Britney’s little sister. Her life is only spoken about in relation to her family even though she has also been dealing with mental health issues for the better half of her life. This just reinforces the entire trauma — that her story doesn’t matter.”

Well, yes, that is traumatic. But on the bright side… more money for Jamie Lynn?

[Image via Instagram]