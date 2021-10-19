Jamie Lynn Spears' Memoir Sales Donation Offer REJECTED By Mental Health Nonprofit -- Yikes!

Jamie Lynn Spears is getting all the wrong kind of publicity recently for her forthcoming memoir, Things I Should Have Said!

The Zoey 101 alum has been catching heat over the last couple of weeks for major missteps regarding the much-anticipated book, and now it appears that yet another hitch is throwing a monkey wrench into the publishing process!

As you’ll recall, last week, Britney Spears‘ little sister revealed that she’d finished writing her memoir, set to be released soon by Worthy Publishing. With that, she had been planning on donating a portion of the book’s proceeds to the mental health advocacy group This Is My Brave. Except that’s not happening any more!

After hearing major backlash from fans across social media regarding her greatly-fractured relationship with Brit all throughout the latter’s ongoing conservatorship controversy — and being particularly moved by Jamie Lynn’s major book title f**k up — the nonprofit organization is backing off!

In a statement released publicly on social media on Monday afternoon, the org officially announced that they are declining Jamie Lynn’s offer of a donation of part of her book’s proceeds! You KNOW it’s a bad situation when a worthy nonprofit turns down what could be a significant donation!

Writing on their official Instagram account, the org shared (below):

“We hear you. This Is My Brave was recently recommended to be a beneficiary organization for the proceeds from Jamie Lynn Spears’ upcoming book. We have made the decision to decline the offer of receiving proceeds from the book sales.”

Wow!

Here’s the full post (below), which had received more than a thousand comments from fans in the first few hours after being published on Monday:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by This Is My Brave (@thisismybrave)

Of course, followers will recall how a week before this rejection announcement, Jamie Lynn first revealed her decision to donate to This Is My Brave. In addition to helping the nonprofit, the 30-year-old Mississippi-born star also revealed that much of her memoir would dive into her own personal mental health journey, from dealing with her daughter’s near-fatal ATV accident to other major issues in her life and career.

At the time, as part of her book cover reveal, Jamie Lynn wrote in part:

“I’ve spent my whole life believing that I had to pretend to be perfect, even when I wasn’t, so for the first time I am opening up about my own mental health, because this process challenged me to have to be painfully honest with myself, and face a lot of hard things, that I normally would have just glossed right over, like I was taught to.”

Sounds interesting, for sure — but that doesn’t mean smooth sailing all the way to her publish date, evidently.

What do U make of This Is My Brave turning down Jamie Lynn’s donation offer, Perezcious readers?! The org received nearly-universal support in the comments section of their IG post after first making the announcement — do U agree with those fans?

Sound OFF with your take on this treacherous situation down in the comments (below)…

