Stephen Colbert Is Sorry He Walked In On Mindy Kaling While She Was Changing!

Things got a bit awkward on Wednesday’s episode of The Late Show!

During the interview portion, Stephen Colbert had a fun conversation with guest Mindy Kaling, who was stopping by to promote the second season of the Netflix show Never Have I Ever.

However, things took a turn toward the end of their chat when the host felt the need to apologize for an incident that took place backstage before the show started. After Colbert cryptically told Mindy he wanted to “apologize for earlier,” The Office alum explained to the audience:

“I was backstage getting changed, and I was just in a pair of pants and my bra.”

Stephen then continued:

“And I don’t usually do this — I usually wait till the guests are in the wings — but I thought I would just go, ‘Hey, have a great show!’ So I popped the door open. I knocked, but I did that knock-and-pop.”

Oop!

Luckily, Stephen didn’t see anything because Mindy’s team “hurled themselves in front of you like I was an assassin,” the host said, adding:

“I couldn’t see anything if I had wanted to.”

For her part, The Mindy Project star acknowledged she should have locked the door, and joked that there was something else she could have done to make the experience better:

“And I just thought the whole time like, ‘I wish I had worn a sexier bra.’ Because I was like, ‘He works hard.’ … I have a 10-month-old. It was like a gray bra, just sad.”

Ha! There’s always next time, gurl!

Watch the awkward convo go down toward the end of the segment (below).

[Image via CBS/Avalon/WENN]