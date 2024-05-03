Britney Spears & Sam Asghari’s Key Divorce Details Revealed!

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari finalized their divorce this week. Now we have more insight into their settlement!

When the fitness trainer filed to end their marriage eight months ago, he demanded the pop star shell out spousal support — even though the former couple have a prenuptial agreement stating he gets nothing. Despite this, Britney still coughed up thousands of dollars in rent each month to have Sam living in an apartment during their breakup. And yet, he wanted more from her? Well, it looks like the actor won’t get anything extra from Britney! And that’s good news considering the new reports she’s struggling financially right now!

According to legal documents obtained by E! News on Thursday, the court didn’t order spousal support from either Britney or Sam! Instead, the exes divided their property based on a private settlement agreement. The documents revealed they “entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support.” Phew!

And there’s more…

The divorce paperwork also stated Britney and Sam actually officially separated on July 30, 2023. Two weeks later, it was Sam who filed for divorce. The reason? The docs explained:

“Irreconcilable differences have arisen between the parties that have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, making it impossible for the parties to live together as husband and wife.”

The filing further notes the exes “acknowledge that their marital relationship cannot be restored or reestablished at this time.” But interestingly, their marital partnership doesn’t end until Brit’s 43rd birthday — on December 2, 2024! That date is when they will be considered legally “single.” A judge signed off on the request, per the documents. So should we expect Britney to go all out that day to celebrate her official single status? Perhaps she’ll go on another pricey vacation? We’ll see!

At least Britney can close this chapter in her life soon. And it’s one less thing she’ll have to worry about. We all know the Toxic artist has a lot going on right now! Not only did she take a huge loss when she settled her conservatorship lawsuit against Jamie Spears, but she experienced a chaotic night at a luxury Los Angeles hotel on Wednesday. Damn. As we said, it’s tough times for Brit Brit. It’s a good thing this divorce issue is one less thing to worry about. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

