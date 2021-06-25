Britney Spears Flies To Hawaii With Sam Asghari After Emotional Court Hearing

Britney Spears is getting some well deserved vacation time.

You’ve probably heard a bit about the recent #FreeBritney drama, but if not, here’s a recap:

The pop star gave testimony about her conservatorship in court on Wednesday, and she revealed that the situation was even worse than we thought. Not only had she secretly been trying to get out of the conservatorship for years, she described being drugged against her will, forced into abusive rehab facilities, and made to have an IUD that prevents her from getting pregnant — among other upsetting details. The mother of two begged the judge to end the conservatorship and expressed a desire to tell more of her story — AND sue her “whole family.”

After such an intense week, it’s no wonder the Lucky singer hopped on a plane for an island getaway. Her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, posted some super sweet snaps from the flight of the pair giggling at various filters.

A source told Access that Sam and his “lioness” stopped in Maui before flying to another vacation destination. An insider shared “that the couple just want to get away”:

“They support each other, they are the perfect pair, and they are looking forward to the future and living the life that they want to live.”

The 39-year-old’s tropical getaways were actually a matter of contention in her testimony. She claimed that her team prevented her from having “longer vacations,” and used the trips as another measure of control over her:

“It’s not okay to force me to do anything I don’t want to do. By law, Jodi [Montgomery] and this so-called team should honestly — I should be able to sue them for threatening me and saying if I don’t go and do these meetings twice a week, we can’t let you have your money and go to Maui on your vacations. You have to do what you’re told for this program and then you will be able to go.”

Maui has been a frequent destination for the couple, which may be because it’s the only place her conservators approve for her to travel. After all, in 2019, her dad Jamie Spears filed to extend the conservatorship to more states beyond California, including Hawaii. At the time, it was reported as a “routine” filing, so that Jamie could simply make sure she was well cared for during her travels.

But knowing what we know now, it seems way more sinister that the conservatorship control stretches to her vacations like that. It may not be the worst of Jamie’s alleged offenses, but it’s a sobering reminder that even Britney’s free time isn’t even really free.

Still, we hope she’s able to enjoy this current vacation as much as possible. If anyone deserves a break right now, it’s Brit! And hopefully she’ll be able to travel wherever she wants, whenever she wants in the near future.

