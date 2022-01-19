Jana Kramer Reveals How She Met Hunky New BF Ian Schinelli!

Jana Kramer has fallen in love again, and how she and her new boyfriend met is so cute!

During Monday’s episode of the Whine Down podcast, the country singer opened up about Ian Schinelli, whom she went Instagram official with last week. Talking about how she first met the hunk, the 38-year-old explained that it was at a kid’s birthday party she attended with Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson East and her husband Andrew East. Kramer told listeners:

“I go to the party and I see this guy in an orange shirt and I was like, ‘Oh man, he is cute, but obviously he’s probably married.’ I don’t really pay much attention to it. But long story short, Andrew came over to me and was like, ‘Hey, there’s a guy here I want you to meet.'”

She initially didn’t have any interest in meeting anyone at the party… that is until she realized the “guy” in question was the handsome man she already had her eye on!

The Tennessee resident continued:

“I’m like, ‘We’re at a 2-year-old kid’s party, like what are you doing? Like, please don’t try and set me up right now.’ And he’s like, ‘No seriously, he’s a really good dude… he’s the guy in the orange shirt.’ And I was like, ‘Shut up, I’ve been staring at him this entire time.’ And then we ended up meeting and that’s how we met…. The rest is history.”

Aww! So cute! The One Tree Hill alum also revealed that Ian is a single dad and Navy SEAL reserve member. He works in private equity and does CrossFit competitively. Wow!! His competitive and athletic ways have already started rubbing off on the musician, who added:

“We just have a lot of fun together, and he pushes me to just stretch my limits on things. It just feels really nice.”

The mom of Jolie, 5, and Jace, 3, whom she shares with her ex-husband Mike Caussin, went on to admit she was nervous to open up about her love life on social media after suffering a devastating and very public divorce last year. But, ultimately, she decided to ignore that anxiety and let herself feel happy.

Jana explained:

“I was scared to post because I don’t want to be embarrassed. I don’t want the same history to repeat itself…. From what I see, he’s an honest man.”

As we reported, The Holiday Fix Up lead shared a series of sexy photos alongside her new beau last week, musing in the caption:

“Sometimes you just have to stop fighting it and listen to your heart. I don’t know what the future holds and honestly who does… Every day I continue to heal and I know there is still lots of work to do, but damn it feels really nice to find happiness along the way.”

So exciting to hear more about their romance!! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

