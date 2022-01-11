Jana Kramer Has A New Boyfriend! And It's Instagram Official! LOOK!

OMG! Jana Kramer is off the market!

The country crooner had a heartbreaking 2021 after divorcing Mike Caussin after she caught him allegedly cheating (again). After a few tough months of processing the dramatic change in her life, she’s finally opened up her heart and found a new beau — who is hot AF!!

Taking to Instagram (but dropping clues on TikTok first!!) with the happy news on Tuesday, the singer mused:

“Sometimes you just have to stop fighting it and listen to your heart. I don’t know what the future holds and honestly who does… Everyday I continue to heal and I know there is still lots of work to do, but damn it feels really nice to find happiness along the way.”

Well, that happiness now comes in the form of Ian Schinelli, a personal trainer and “girl dad.”

Related: ​​Jana Kramer Reveals She Was Physically Abused & Gaslit In Past Relationships

While it’s unclear how long the duo have been seeing each other, it’s 100% clear that the One Tree Hill alum is smitten already, and for good reason! She listed all the things she’s loving about her new relationship, continuing:

“To find someone who doesn’t look at your scars as a challenge or problem but rather helps you hold them and stands there to encourage you with love, strength and empathy along the way.”

Yes!! Just what she deserves, and we’re not the only ones that think that. Lots of famous friends shared a sign of approval in the comment section. Just take a look!

Cheryl Burke: “This makes my heart so happy! You deserve all of the love and happiness in the world.” Tarek El Moussa: “ ” Chrishell Stause: “Awww” Gleb Savchenko: “So happy for you “

So much happiness all around!

Related: Kim Kardashian Feels Great About Kanye West Dating Julia Fox — For THIS Smart Reason!

Fans had in on the celebration too, adding:

“The upgrade we all knew you’re more than worth and deserving of the whole time.” “This is what we call ‘leveling up’ so happy for you!” “Bless you and this new chapter of your life”

See what all the hype is about (below)!

Like we said… DAYUM!

As Perezcious readers know, Jana and the father of her two children had a tumultuous relationship from the start. They first got together in 2014 and married a year later. But in 2016, they parted ways after the NFL alum was caught cheating. A year later, however, they renewed their vows and the actress even applauded her hubby for opening up about his sex addiction. Things seemed to be going well until April when the 38-year-old confirmed they were done for good.

Since the split, Jana’s made headlines with rumors that she was seeing Bachelorette alum Graham Bunn and, most notably, Jay Cutler. But we guess Ian is the real deal if she’s already going IG official with him!! The next question is: has he met the kids??

Either way, we’re so happy Kramer’s love life is looking up! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Jana Kramer/Instagram]