Jana Kramer Shares Heartbroken Photos From Moment She Learned She Was Divorced

Divorce was the best thing for Jana Kramer. But that doesn’t mean it was the easiest.

On her Instagram feed Monday she shared some pics of a very personal moment — the day she learned her divorce from Mike Caussin was real. Considering the split was something she fought hard against until she was forced to face his cheating wasn’t going to end, it’s understandable she was broken a little bit by the news.

Related: Khloé Kardashian’s Family Supports Tristan Thompson Amid Cheating Scandal?! Huh?!

What didn’t help is that it came while she was trying to stay in the zone filming her upcoming movie The Holiday Fix-Up, which airs this Saturday on Lifetime. She wrote:

“This one was one of the hardest behind the scenes days. The call. Happened July 22nd. I got the official call that I was divorced. 20 minutes before my pick up to set.”

Oof, that’s a tough one. Working with a broken heart is bad enough, but when you have a job where you can’t betray any emotions but the ones being asked of you? Nearly impossible! She continued:

“I knew the day was coming but no one truly prepares you for how it hits you when you are told you are officially divorced. My dream of what I wanted for kids and family was officially shattered in this moment. But I also had a job to do. I had to work and be on set moments later. I took this photo to remind myself WE CAN DO HARD THINGS.”

Thankfully her co-stars, including Maria Menounos and Ryan McPartlin, helped out — and later joined her on her Whine Down podcast on Monday to talk about the tough behind-the-scenes drama! She finished:

“I also was embraced with so much love that night on set which is why the holiday fix up crew truly became family. We talked about this day on this weeks podcast and I’m joined by @mariamenounos and @ryanmcpartlin to recall the good days and the hard days that we all go through. And of course some funny behind the scenes moments.”

Maria sent her support yet again, commenting:

“You handled it all with grace friend!”

While Ryan added helpfully:

“You were such a pro!!! Glad we could offer up some laughs in the eye of the storm. Can’t wait for everyone to see your performance on Saturday!”

As always, so impressed with Jana’s candor in the toughest of times! You can take a listen to their whole convo HERE!

[Image via DJDM/WENN/Jana Kramer/Instagram.]