Jana Kramer Was Just Told Mike Caussin Cheated AGAIN!

It’s déjà vu all over again for Jana Kramer, who just went into full “freak-out mode” after receiving a direct message on social media claiming that husband Mike Caussin was cheating on her! You know, again…

While some rando on social media wouldn’t ordinarily be such a great source for this kind of intense, personal information, these two have a long, crazy history together that’s led to some understandable trust issues. Heck, the first time Jana found out about Mike’s cheating was through her DMs!

But was this situation the same? The country star did some investigating into the latest claims and found out not everything was on the up-and-up…

The latest chapter in the Kramer and Caussin’s marriage story came out in the open on a brand new episode of their Whine Down podcast, which hit the airwaves on Sunday. As Jana explained on the show, an anonymous account sent her a private message on social media claiming that her former NFL star hubby had “cheated again.” Oh no!

The 36-year-old One Tree Hill alum explained how she still has a weird hang-up about dealing with DMs — for obvious reasons — explaining:

“The reason why it caught me off guard was because the very first time I found out Mike cheated on me was through a DM. I think I almost have this weird PTSD where I go through my DMs, almost looking to see if the truth is gonna prevail in the DM again. I have this fear when I go through my DMs. … [And this DM] just said, ‘Mike cheated again, I’m sorry.’ And I looked at the person’s profile, it had zero followers, so it’s like they just made this account. So, I reached out.”

Yeah, for most of us, that accusation from an anonymous account probably wouldn’t mean as much. But again, we don’t have Jana’s long, unfortunate history of having to deal with her husband’s past indiscretions, so it’s easier for us to dismiss than her, no doubt!

And that in itself, as the I Got The Boy singer explained, does not bode well for the future of their relationship:

“The really sucky thing about it is that my default can’t go to ‘There’s no way.’ That’s where it hurts the most, where I can’t just go, ‘I trust him 1000%. He would never do that.’ I think that’s where it stung…”

And what do we do when we can’t have faith? We have to investigate!

“I started DMing this person. They’re telling me things that maybe could make sense or maybe could be wrong. She said a few things about his hometown and I’m like, OK, they could just look that up on the internet. She said something about, ‘He’s got a secret device,’ which has always been a fear of mine, that maybe he has some secret device that he talks to other people on.”

Hmmm… Instead of going straightaway to her husband and podcasting partner, the Michigan-born songstress admitted she first “searched the freakin’ house” up and down looking for his “secret device.”

Unable to find one, she then went to her therapist to talk things through. The mom of two realized:

“I’m like, ‘I don’t want to be looking under the bed or going through his drawers trying to find this secret device. Who knows if it’s even real?’ Like, how do I deal with this? We’re coming off a high, and now this? But I can’t ignore it completely because of our history. There’s not enough stuff in the bank to trust his word 1000 percent, because of the stuff last year and that sucks. So I’m just kind of, like, stuck.”

We can only imagine! Jana explains this was from a few weeks ago — so we guess that explains Jana’s IG post from September in which she vaguely described a “hard day” in which she “battled with marriage, relationships and just life.”

But this story has a happy ending! Mostly.

For his part, the ever-improving former football player immediately noticed something was amiss with his wife. Eventually, he got her to admit that yes, there was a potential issue, but she was also adamant about not talking to him about specifics before seeing her therapist.

Frustrated but understanding, Caussin admitted on Sunday’s podcast that he understands how his bad past behavior has sown the seeds of future distrust in situations like this:

“I can’t get frustrated because she’s not talking to me so I was like, ‘OK, I have to do my work now and not be codependent and try to take on her feelings.’ I just had to walk away and sit with it. Once she finally told me last night, it crushed me because it sucks. It sucks that she can’t default to trusting me. It sucks that I’ve done what I’ve done in the past to create that in a relationship right now. My hope is that years down the line, if something like this happened again, she’d be able to bring it to me and we’d almost be able to, like, laugh about it because there is that much trust in the bank. But I didn’t fault her at all for questioning me for still trying to figure these things out. When she told me she searched the house, it’s just, like, my heart sank because I just felt so bad for my wife to have to feel these things and it’s a direct correlation to things I’ve done in the past.”

Yeah, no kidding.

Again, though, based on Mike’s previous actions, Jana’s behavior here isn’t exactly out of left field — and thankfully it seems like he’s matured enough to realize that. You make your bed, and sometimes you’ve just gotta lie in it, ya know?

And while Jana openly admitted later on the podcast that she still “has a hard time believing Mike” at times, it’s clear there is a level of trust slowly but surely building back between these two.

Hours after the podcast was released to the public, Jana published a heartfelt message on her Instagram page, calling out people who “feel the need to hurt others” and acknowledging the whole issue nearly led to “a massive explosion.”

Nevertheless, Jana seemed optimistic and, dare we say, even happy by the end of her emotional message out to the world!

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

“Putting our story into the world isn’t easy especially when people try to mess with our heads and create problems. This weeks podcast we talked about an incident that happened on my social media a few weeks ago that could have caused a massive explosion. It’s sad people feel the need to hurt others. And here’s the truth. When I read it, sure there was fear and doubt that crept in. Mike is in recovery and anyone that lives with addiction knows how scary that can be because as much as we want to control and manage , it’s not our job. But the reality is reading what I read in a dm for sure initially scared me and I have to be smart.”

That bit about people trying to “create problems” certainly makes it seem like Jana has reason to believe this was all some sick hoax. While she never describes any specific reason to clear Mike’s name, it sounds like there’s enough trust there to side with him over a stranger. That’s something at least.

She continued from there, too, concluding powerfully with the idea that her husband’s words continue to match his actions, and that’s all she can hope for as they build back their lives together:

“Someone once said ‘how can you be with someone you don’t trust?’ I explained this in our book…. ‘Do you trust Mike?’ This is the number one question I get in my Instagram direct messages every day. The answer is, ‘Yes, today I do.’ Today I see him working his program, I see him showing up as a father and as a husband, and I see his words matching his actions. How he is showing up looks differently than before, which helps me trust him. And, as we have said, it takes time to see that change.”

Love that! It’s not simple, but it’s real AF!

As you can see (below), the country crooner also showed off a few new pics of her and her husband, vibing together as they literally ride off into the sunset:

Love that!

Whew… what a ride, Perezcious readers! What could’ve started as a true s**t show of epic Here We Go Again proportions turned out to be a very valuable growth moment for everybody involved, didn’t it??

Not at all saying Jana and Mike are out of the woods and free to figuratively ride off into the sunset together quite yet, of course. But it sure seems like they are well on their way, and working hard at it every day!

Reactions from anybody out there? What do U make of Jana and Mike’s relationship?? Sound OFF about everything you’ve read here down in the comments (below)…

