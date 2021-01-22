30 Rock Star Jane Krakowski Had An Affair With The MyPillow Guy?!?

Say it ain’t so, Jenna!

In what seems like a storyline straight out of 30 Rock — where her character Jenna Maroney would make cartoonishly terrible decisions — Jane Krakowski reportedly had a romantic dalliance with one of the most revolting characters of 2020.

If you even know who Mike Lindell is, you most likely know him as “the MyPillow guy.” The CEO of the bedding manufacturing company put himself on a lot of folks’ radars during the Donald Trump administration, especially in the last few months. Not only did he support the POTUS financially, this wasn’t just about the economy for him; he was apparently a true believer in all things Trump!

Just days before the Biden Inauguration — after the Capitol riots — Lindell was seen meeting with the president about policy, and his notes were captured on camera. He was apparently recommending the president install a stooge as head of national security and enact martial law in order to stay in power! For real! He wanted to turn the US into a banana republic! His anti-democratic views have recently begun tanking his business as MyPillow has been dropped by stores like Kohl’s and Bed, Bath, & Beyond.

OK, so knowing all that…

WTF were you thinking, gurl?!

According to the latest sour twist on the grapevine, Jane and this guy were getting all snuggly just LAST YEAR!

A friend of the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt regular told DailyMail.com they were seen together all the time in the West Village where the relationship was something of an “open secret” — one that caused quite a stir among Jane’s circle. The insider spilled:

“It surprised many of Jane’s friends because she’s such an icon in the gay community, but here she is dating one of Trump’s biggest business backers. I mean he was seen in the West Wing and at Trump rallies and he is probably responsible for half of the revenue of Fox News. We’d always joke that Jane had so much money, couldn’t she afford her own My Pillow?”

Another former friend pointed out how doubly confusing this was as Krakowski was not some secret right winger:

“Jane was a HUGE fan of Obama and her viewpoint, by the nature of her business and the Broadway audience that she plays to (and calls her ‘boys’) certainly speaks democratic.”

*whisper* THEY’RE TALKING ABOUT THE GAYS!

Not only was the love affair odd, this was a relationship that took work! Jane, a Broadway fave, lives in New York City, and the MyPillow guy lives in Minnesota. Sure, they’re both wealthy, but that much back-and-forth travel is still a pain — and especially during a pandemic! But we suppose a Trump acolyte like him wouldn’t mind braving the Covid “hoax.”

So how did this all happen?

Another source told the outlet the two met a long time ago while filming something in a studio — and Lindell gradually wooed her the way rich guys do:

“He sent flowers to her almost every week and champagne and bottles of different liquor.”

It didn’t all go well though, claims the insider:

“They would fight and Jane would throw all of the gifts that he had given her away. Then they would make up and there would be more gifts again.”

They added:

“She said she had known him for about eight years and that they had been friends but then they started a relationship about a year ago. I don’t know exactly what she saw in him but she seemed happy and thought he was a good man.”

Another source believes they know what she saw, telling the outlet:

“Jane was impressed that Mike had turned his life around, from his recovery from crack cocaine and alcohol addiction to now being sober and worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Jane would always say how fantastic he was and that he was a role model that her son Bennett could look up to.”

Oof, that is not how we’d put it. Wealthy success story or no, this is a man willing to tear our constitution like it’s a mattress tag if it means keeping his beloved cult leader in power. Those certainly aren’t the values we’d want to impart on our kids.

So how did this unnerving tryst end? One friend of Jane’s claims it wasn’t even over the politics — it was just that she found another man!

“This summer she started a flirtation with a new guy that she spent loads of time with in the Hamptons so poor Mike was shown the door.”

Oof, please don’t let it be Kid Rock…

Another friend added:

“Jane didn’t really talk about why they broke up but she said she didn’t like the way he treated women sometimes — particularly his ex-wife.”

We bet! If he’s supporting Trump, he can’t be too much of a fan of women’s rights. That source continued:

“Maybe if they’d stayed together he would’ve focused on Jane rather than trying to question the outcome of the election and advise President Trump on martial law.”

Oh snap!

One last note about this baffling fling… don’t expect either party to ever confirm it.

When asked for comment, Jane said about Lindell:

“I’ve never met the man.”

And the MyPillow guy likewise denied anything:

“I have never even heard of Jane Krakowski???”

Oh, really?? Huh. To be fair… he’s not exactly in her demo…

Do YOU believe this wild relationship rumor? We mean, who would even think to make up such a thing… besides the writers of 30 Rock, obviously.

[Image via WENN/Instar.]