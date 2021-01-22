Stassi Schroeder Shares First Pics Of Newborn Baby Girl

Y’all… Stassi Schroeder shared some pics of her newborn baby girl — and Hartford Charlie Rose Clark is ADORBS!!

On January 21, the Vanderpump Rules alum took to Instagram and gave a a glimpse of her two-week-old baby who she shares with husband Beau Clark. The little bundle, born on January 7, has already stolen hearts! To honor the family, they gave Hartford two middle names: one honoring Stassi’s paternal grandfather and one honoring her maternal great-grandmother.

In her post celebrating her new daughter, the 32-year-old gushed about her newborn and wrote:

“Beau & I have spent the last couple of weeks enjoying every moment with our daughter. Every cuddle, every sound, every poop, all of it. It’s her two week birthday and I feel like I’m finally ready to share my little girl. Meet Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, the best thing that’s ever happened to me. My heart is so freaking full. I can’t believe I get to keep her.”

The couple, who started dating back in 2018 — and whose relationship we caught through most of season 7’s VR — became engaged in 2019 and married in September 2020. The news of the baby seems so perfect considering everything Stassi had to say about kids and raising a family in an interview with Us back in 2019. At the time, she said:

“I’ve never really been someone that’s, like, dreamt about her wedding … but I always knew that I wanted to be a mom. So I feel like I’m in a place in my life where I make my own decisions and forge my own path. I know I want to be a mom, so I would rather get knocked up before I waited to have a wedding.”

We totally hear her there! We’re always happy for a new baby to enter the world, even though there have been some obvious bumps in the road for Stassi (you can read more about our coverage of THAT here), the baby had no part in any of that!

Check out Stassi’s baby pic post for ALL the cuteeeeeness (below):

