Justin Bieber Battling 'Serious' Virus That Has PARALYZED Half His Face!!

The Biebers are having a tough blow of it these days…

Just a few months after Hailey Bieber suffered a scary medical emergency, her husband Justin Bieber is now facing one of his own! And it’s a REALLY serious one!

On Friday, the pop star took to his Instagram to explain to his fans why he’s had to cancel a few concerts as part of his Justice World Tour — and we have a feeling nobody expected things to be this bad. In a candid video, the Canadian crooner appeared on screen with one half of his face unable to move!! His eye wouldn’t even blink! WHAT?!

The 28-year-old explained:

“Hey everyone, Justin here. I wanted to update you guys on what’s been going on. Obviously, as you can probably see with my face. I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it is from this virus that attacks the nerves in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis.”

Oh, no! That sounds really concerning!

While it’s unclear how Justin developed this syndrome or for how long he has been struggling with symptoms, according to the Mayo Clinic, Ramsay Hunt syndrome (also known as herpes zoster oticus) “occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears.” Aside from facial paralysis, it can also cause “hearing loss in the affected ear.” It is also caused by “the same virus that causes chickenpox,” which can become reactivated years after the initial virus clears up. Pretty intense stuff! And Justin’s already struggled with years of other health issues…

Explaining the physical changes to the right side of his face more in-depth, Justin told his followers:

“As you can see, this eye [on the right side] is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move. So there’s full paralysis on this side of my face.”

The Baby vocalist then addressed his recent concert cancellations, apologizing for the delayed performances — though we’d hope his fans would realize that’s the least of his worries right now! He shared:

“So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically obviously not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case, but, obviously, my body’s telling me I gotta slow down. I hope you guys understand.”

Getting better is 100% the only thing he should be focused on right now!

Despite the scary situation, Justin seems to have a really positive and hopeful attitude about the future of his face, saying:

“I will be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to 100 percent so that I can do what I was born to do. But in the meantime, this ain’t it. I gotta go get my rest on, so that I can get my face back to where it’s supposed to be. I love you guys. Thanks for being patient with me. And I’m gonna get better. And I’m doing all these facial exercises to get my face back to normal and it will go back to normal, it’s just time. We don’t know how much time it’s gonna be, but it’s gonna be, it’s gonna be okay. I have hope and I trust God. I trust that this is all gonna — it’s all for a reason. Not sure what that is right now, but in the meantime, I’m gonna rest and I love you guys.”

Whoa. Such an impressively calm outlook to have. We know this must be such an emotional ordeal for him, so we hope he’s able to maintain a healthy mindset through it all and lean on his wife and inner circle for support. Hear his full health update and see the paralysis in action for yourself (below):

We are sending Justin so much love and lots of healing vibes!! Get better soon, JB!

