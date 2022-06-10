Britney Spears' Ex Jason Alexander Now Facing Three Charges After Scary Wedding Crash Arrest

Britney Spears enjoyed one of the best moments of her life on Thursday, marrying longtime partner Sam Asghari in an intimate ceremony in southern California.

Her ex-husband from nearly 20 years ago didn’t help the cause, though. As we’ve been reporting, Jason Alexander — who Britney infamously wed in an unexpected Las Vegas ceremony in 2004 — was arrested at the venue yesterday after crashing Spears’ wedding.

Related: Britney And Madonna Recreated Their Iconic 2003 VMAs Kiss At Spears’ Wedding!

Instagram Live video from the location of Spears’ nuptials appeared to show Alexander (pictured in a mugshot from 2021, above) attempting to rush into the star-studded ceremony while yelling things like “I’m the first husband,” and “I’m here to crash the wedding,” and “where the f**k is the family?”

He was restrained by those nearby working at the event, and the police were immediately called. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department responded quickly and deputies took Alexander into custody over the incident. Still, as one might expect, the Toxic singer was understandably shocked and unsettled by the situation.

Now, the embattled ex — who was married to Britney back in the day for just 55 hours before that ceremony was annulled — has been officially charged by authorities in the jurisdiction just outside Los Angeles.

According to multiple media reports, the 40-year-old man is facing at least three charges for his alleged wedding-crashing actions in the Ventura County locale: suspicion of misdemeanor battery, trespassing, and vandalism. Interestingly, NBC News also reported on Thursday evening that Alexander was detained at the scene on “suspicion of an outstanding felony warrant” from northern California’s Napa County that dates back to 2016. That warrant apparently popped up when Ventura County cops first got to Alexander on Thursday.

Jason hasn’t exactly had a smooth go of things in the years since the infamous Sin City ceremony forever linked him to Spears in the public eye. Back in August of 2021, he was arrested at the airport in Nashville, Tennessee after an alleged security line breach.

As for the legal issues he’s now facing, it would seem he is going to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. On Thursday evening, Spears’ lawyer Mathew Rosengart slammed the scary stunt and told TMZ that he personally plans to bring down the hammer:

“I am personally working with the sheriff’s department to ensure Mr. Alexander is aggressively prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

In a follow-up comment to E! News later that evening, Rosengart reiterated his disdain for the dramatic intrusion and explained how Spears apparently feels the same way:

“She looks forward to working closely with law enforcement to ensure he is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. [Britney] was livid by this intrusion.”

So there you have it!

Definitely not a smart move, Jason… And way to be f**kin’ creepy!

[Image via WENN/Avalon/Sam Asghari/Instagram/Metro Nashville PD]