Watch The ADORABLE Moment Jason Kelce Lifts Young Fan To Meet Taylor Swift!

There were many moments full of heart during Sunday night’s playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills. Some of it was even on the field!

You had Travis Kelce showing his love for Taylor Swift by actually turning toward the box and throwing up her signature heart hands after scoring a huge touchdown. You could see Tay and new bestie Brittany Mahomes hugging when their men broke their own records. And Taylor hilariously got upstaged by the one person who could root for Trav harder — his big bro Jason Kelce!

The Philadelphia Eagles are out of the playoffs, so the big guy had the day free to cheer on his little brother — and after that touchdown, he could be seen leaning out of the VIP box, screaming shirtless and victorious into the cold air. An unforgettable sight.

But the most heart? That came later, when Jason was generously taking pics with folks in the stands — many of whom were Bills fans — and he spotted a little girl who was stanning someone who wasn’t even playing! The kiddo had a Taylor Swift sign, and when Jason saw it he went above and beyond. He picked up the little girl — something he has a lot of practice doing being a dad of three young daughters — and carried her over to the VIP box to meet Taylor! AMAZING!!! Ch-ch-check out the sweet moment (below)!

"We're gonna show this to Taylor real quick" ???? pic.twitter.com/tX2PvaFLq9 — Tiffani ???? (@LavenderKelce) January 22, 2024

So cute, right?

A parent might be worried if some other huge guy picked up their daughter at the stadium, but when it’s this guy? This family? You know they’re in good hands!

