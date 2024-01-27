More 'Chaos'?? Kylie & Jason Kelce Will Join Taylor Swift In Cheering For Travis Again Sunday!

We guess Kylie Kelce and Taylor Swift got along just fine! Because they’re about to have a second party in the VIP suite cheering on Travis Kelce!

Trav’s Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the Baltimore Ravens at the AFC Championship game in Maryland this weekend, and we can expect the whole gang from last Sunday back again, Kylie confirmed to GMA in an interview which will air in full on Monday.

Makes perfect sense! Despite BS rumors about them having bad blood, Taylor seemed to get along great with her boyfriend’s sister-in-law during Sunday’s game. It was Trav’s big bro Jason Kelce who made the really overboard first impression, getting drunk, taking his shirt off, and jumping out of the suite into the crowd of Buffalo Bills fans.

JASON KELCE IS ALL THAT IS MAN pic.twitter.com/KKOmoiuEvq — NFL on CBS ???? (@NFLonCBS) January 22, 2024

Jason confirmed on his New Heights podcast that his wife had told him to be on his best behavior to meet Taylor. The way, he told it, it sounded like it was almost a fight! However, Kylie clarified to GMA this week she was mostly on board with his antics.

She explained it was all his tailgating energy, which hadn’t gotten completelt spent after not getting to indulge in the Buffalo tradition of being thrown through a folding table:

“He desperately wanted to go through a table. It was on his checklist for the day. He did not have a chance to do that. So when he got into the suite, he said to me, ‘I’m going to take my shirt off and jump out.” And I was like, ‘I don’t think that’s the best idea,’ but I think it was that continued energy from when he was hyping himself up to break a table.”

And she was, for the most part, down with his big football guy energy — after all, she knows who she married!

“The first time he jumped out of the suite, I was like, ‘You know what? Go ahead. That’s my husband.'”

Ha! However, there were limits…

“Then the second and third time he did it, I was like, ‘I’m going to need you to get back in because the poor cops out front trying to keep the chaos at a minimum — you’re making their jobs harder.’ So at first, I was all for it, and then I had to try and reel him back in.”

Hilariously, Taylor told Trav “she absolutely loved” Jason’s chaotic energy. We guess so, as we can expect a repeat this weekend! Will YOU be watching??

