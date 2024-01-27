Kurt Cobain's Alleged Autopsy Leaks After 30 Years -- With New Drug Details

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Three decades after rockstar Kurt Cobain‘s tragic death, his autopsy report has allegedly leaked online.

The leak comes from a man named Tom Grant who claims to be a private investigator who has been doing his own research into the Nirvana singer’s death by suicide in 1994. He’s got his own website where he lays out a timeline of events and makes his own assumptions about the case, and most recently he revealed what he believes to be the real report from the 27-year-old’s autopsy.

The report has been previously sealed up with only family members being allowed to view copies of it due to Washington State laws — in case you’ll recall, the singer died tragically from suicide in his Seattle home. And most of the info in this alleged leak are things fans simply confirms information fans are already aware of. As widely reported, Kurt passed from a self-inflicted shotgun wound to the head.

Something previously only rumored, though, was the presence of drugs in the Smells Like Teen Spirit rocker’s system. This report details the musician had a mix of Valium and heroin, including several other drugs in his system at the time of his death. Cobain’s addiction to heroin and his depression were things he struggled with greatly up until his suicide. So, so heartbreaking.

Though this report hasn’t been verified by anyone, TMZ did reach out to King County officials for any info on the report, and they simply responded by citing Washington laws — so they’re not allowed to say one way or the other. Meanwhile, Tom has since gone dark on social media and privated his X (Twitter) account. The purported leak’s PDF page has also been taken down after it started getting traction in the media. We’ll leave it up to U to decide whether he did this because it’s a fake — or if he’s just trying to avoid legal trouble.

All in all, due to strict laws surrounding the topic, we’ll probably never get a confirmation or denial about whether this report is the real deal, so it should be taken with a grain of salt.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

