Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Rent Entire Escape Room For Date Night!

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson like themselves some mind games!

The power couple took to the streets Wednesday for a night out in El Lay, where they were joined by Khloé Kardashian and close friends Olivia Pierson, Natalie Halcro, and Tracy Romulus for some food and fun. The group was spotted dining together at Quarters Korean BBQ before heading over to 60 Out Escape Room — where they reportedly booked out the entire place for themselves!

Kimmy and Khlo both donned all-black ensembles for the outing; Kim wore leggings, a hoodie, and a pair of satin boots, while the Good American mogul rocked Balenciaga leggings, a bomber jacket, Nike sneakers, and a beanie. Pete also matched the Kardashian sisters in a black hoodie but paired it with jeans, a hat, and sneakers. He and the SKIMS founder were pictured holding hands as they made their way to the venue.

Related: Kim Reveals Unusual ‘Combo’ She Says ‘Literally Makes Me Horny’!

The escape room trip comes days after Pim went to Jeff Bezos‘ swanky dinner party at his El Lay home. The pair reportedly rode to the event together in the KUWTK alum’s car and stayed at the billionaire’s estate for hours. Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble were also spotted arriving at Bezos’ home for the party, which the tech mogul hosted with partner Lauren Sanchez. After Bezos’ bash, Kim and Pete were seen arriving at the Beverly Hills hotel, ooh la la!

As we reported, the lovebirds are getting more and more “serious” as their relationship continues — so serious, the Saturday Night Live performer is apparently looking to buy a new place for himself in LA to be closer to Kim! An Us Weekly source explained:

“Pete’s been spending more time in L.A. to be close to Kim, and he’s looking to find a place there. They’ve definitely gotten serious.”

According to a People source from back in December, the pair have always had something special. The insider said the twosome are “both really cuddly and affectionate with each other,” adding:

“Kim is so into him… They seem more comfortable than couples who have been together a long time. Kim is obviously very happy with him.”

Meanwhile, a separate insider told the outlet that Pete is the total opposite of Kim’s ex, Kanye West, sharing:

“He’s exactly what Kim needed after her divorce — someone to make her laugh and just have a fun time with. The end of her marriage was a very dark time for her and Pete has been the best antidote.”

Sounds like there will be plenty more escape room trips for these two in the future!

[Image via Marvel/NBC]