Jax Taylor Insists He & Brittany Cartwright ARE Still Living Together Amid Separation!

It sounds like Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright might already be making progress in their apparent breakup — and at record speed, too!

Hours after his wife revealed they are “taking time apart” and living separately amid purported marriage troubles, Jax spoke with Page Six outside of a gym on Thursday night and claimed that’s not entirely true! Insisting their current predicament “is not divorce” and that he “of course” thinks they’ll eventually reconcile, the Vanderpump Rules alum noted:

“We’re together. We’re living in our home right now.”

Wow! That was fast! What happened??

Unfortunately, the model didn’t get into any specific timelines with that. But he did confirm the exes were living under different roofs at one point — although that’s already over. He explained:

“She was in a house for a while, but yeah, she’s back now.”

Per the outlet, the bar owner was seen visiting his baby momma at a residence in Sherman Oaks on Monday (as opposed to their Valley Village home). That was seemingly where Brittany was living amid the relationship problems, as she had noted on their joint podcast, When Reality Hits. While announcing the separation, the 35-year-old revealed she decided to move out to protect her “mental health.” It says a lot that she was ready to go home so soon!

But this certainly doesn’t mean the end of their troubles. The Bravo personality, who wasn’t wearing his wedding ring during the gym sighting, noted that they’re trying to “figure out” next steps since the rift “is all fresh and new.” But the 44-year-old urged:

“It’s not evil or nastiness. It’s just two people that, you know, are hitting a 10-year mark in their marriage. And, you know, it could either go one way or the other.”

Oof, that’s a little ominous. But it’s amazing to hear there’s no “nastiness” yet — especially considering they’re now awkwardly working on a new VPR spinoff, The Valley, that is all about their family life. Bad timing, for sure! But family is the main thing on their minds during this challenging time, Jax added:

“We’re just spending some time apart and just trying to re-assess, you know, our situation. We have a child involved and we just wanna do what’s best for our kid [2-year-old son Cruz].”

As for speculation that this separation was just a publicity stunt for their upcoming show, a rep told the outlet that it was “most definitely not PR related in any way.” Hmmm… So, that settles those rumors?!

Hopefully, they can work through this amicably! It’s a good sign that they’re already back to living together. But obviously, a reconciliation will all depend on what tore them apart. And neither one is spilling that tea yet!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

[Image via WWHL/YouTube & Brittany Cartwright/Instagram]