Vanderpump Rules Spinoff The Valley Gets First Trailer At SUPER Awkward Time With Jax & Brittany Separation!

Talk about terrible timing!

Bravo has released the first trailer for the new Vanderpump Rules spinoff series, The Valley — right after its two leads Brittany Cartright and Jax Taylor announced their separation!! Oof!

As the network has been teasing, the new show will follow the former SUR waiters as they embark on family life in the San Fernando Valley, officially leaving behind their wild years in West Hollywood. But it’s definitely not going to be less dramatic!

Related: Tom Sandoval Apologizes For ‘Ignorant’ George Floyd Comparison

Alongside Jax and Brittany, the show follows Kristen Doute and her boyfriend Luke Broderick, with one of their big first storylines being about trying to have a child together. Joining the Bravo universe are couples Danny and Nia Booko, Jesse and Michelle Lally, and Jason and Janet Caperna, as well as friends Zack Wickham and Jasmine Goode. All of them are pals of Jax and Brittany’s — meaning there’s lots of history and ample opportunity for controversy!

As for how the recently separated fan favorites are doing, in the sneak peek, Jax appears hopeful about this next chapter of his life, seemingly saying in a voice-over:

“The Valley is the next chapter of our lives.”

His wife then adds:

“It’s nice to have a lot of friends around us who are kind of in the same phase of their life.”

But, um, not exactly anymore! As mentioned, the couple announced their separation just before the trailer dropped. So they could be on the path to divorce soon — unlike their friends!

So far, there don’t seem to be any signs of the couple’s relationship problems on display in the show yet — but they also weren’t featured together much in the trailer, so that could be coming later on! In the meantime, there is certainly TONS of other drama going down! Just take a look (below)!

The show starts airing on March 19. Will YOU be tuning in? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Bravo/YouTube]