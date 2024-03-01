Kylie Jenner Pal Responds To Claim The Reality Star Used Ozempic After Having Her Second Child, BUT...!

You can shut down talk about Kylie Jenner allegedly using Ozempic to lose the baby weight after son Aire‘s birth… maybe.

On Wednesday, Kylie’s close pal Yris Palmer took to TikTok with a new video. It showed the duo dancing ahead of a girls’ night out later that evening in Santa Monica. And fans couldn’t help but notice how thin the Khy founder looked in the short but sexy clip!!

Related: Kylie Is ‘Begging’ BF Timothée Chalamet To Get Her Into Movies?!

As you can see (below), the 26-year-old mom of two was glowing as she danced alongside her beauty influencer friend while rocking a tiny black top and tight black pants:

Sexy AF!!

But did Kendall Jenner‘s little sis game the system by using the diabetes drug to slim down SO much?!?! That’s what fans wondered in the comments! One fan straight-up accused Kylie of it in five little words:

“Oxempy [sic] is working over time.”

And that’s when Yris stepped in!!! In response to that comment, Palmer wrote back:

“Actually my friend is back to her pre baby weight and looks amazing.”

And that’s that!

…Orrrrr is it?! Just to be clear, Yris never denies the Ozempic claim. In fact, she doesn’t address it at all! She just says Kylie is back to her “pre baby weight.” And while it’s true that the Kylie Skin mogul does indeed look amazing, Palmer doesn’t explicitly say whether getting back to that look was or wasn’t with the help of Ozempic — despite Kylie being straight-up accused by the fan. It’s all a little clapback sleight-of-hand. Just saying!!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your takes in the comments (below)!

[Image via Yris Palmer/TikTok]